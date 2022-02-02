FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All Sports Productions announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, Walmart as the title partner of the 2022 Joe Martin Stage Race, which will take place May 19-22 in Fayetteville, Ark.

According to a press release, the race is the oldest continually held stage race in the U.S., entering its 45th year in 2022. The event is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale and is part of the UCI Americas Tour.

Some 800 cyclists representing all 50 states and 27 nations will be competing for titles in men and women professional and amateur divisions.

“Walmart’s partnership with Joe Martin Stage Race is a game changer for our event,” said All Sports Productions CEO Bruce Dunn. “With Walmart’s partnership we will be able to not only grow the race in terms of prominence, but to also upgrade key areas of the overall participant and spectator experience.”

According to the release, Walmart’s sponsorship for the longstanding stage race was facilitated by Ozark Outdoor Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to creating healthy and enriching outdoor experiences in Arkansas, by partnering to host, create and operate a variety of outdoor recreational events.

Various representatives involved in the race gave their comment on Walmart being named the title sponsor:

We are excited to be the title partner of this premier cycling event in North America that will be held in Northwest Arkansas, where our company was founded nearly 60 years ago. Our partnership demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to the community and promoting healthy and active lifestyles for our customers and associates. Kim Tunick, Senior Director, Brand Experiences and Partnerships at Walmart

We are very pleased that Walmart will be the title partner for the Joe Martin Stage Race. This will be the second UCI sanctioned, world-class event in Fayetteville in 2022, continuing to build our well-deserved reputation as an international cycling destination. With this support, the race will continue to have a significant tourism impact for our city. Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville

The Joe Martin Stage Race is an iconic stop on the American bike racing calendar. It’s incredible to think about how many world class professionals have made their mark on this race over the years. The support of Walmart as the title sponsor is a huge milestone in the continued growth and prominence of the race, and of Northwest Arkansas’ position as a stronghold of international-caliber racing. Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling

More information on the Joe Martin Stage Race can be found here.