FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race, the oldest multi-day stage cycling road race in North America, is just around the corner in Fayetteville.

Here is a quick overview of the professional race schedule:

Thursday, May 19: Mount Gaylor & Devil’s Den Road Race . Pro Women race 69 miles and finish at 3:15 p.m. and Pro Men race 119 miles and finish at 4:00 p.m.

. Pro Women race 69 miles and finish at 3:15 p.m. and Pro Men race 119 miles and finish at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 20: Mount Sequoyah Road Race . Pro Women race 67 miles and finish at 2:45 p.m. and Pro Men race 113 miles and finish at 3:30 p.m.

. Pro Women race 67 miles and finish at 2:45 p.m. and Pro Men race 113 miles and finish at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Arkansas Tourism Devil’s Den Time Trial . Pro Women start at 12:00 p.m. and Pro Men start at 1:00 p.m.

. Pro Women start at 12:00 p.m. and Pro Men start at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Experience Fayetteville Criterium (1.2 mile circuit). Pro Women race 16 laps starting at 3:00 p.m. and Pro Men race 30 laps starting at 4:00 p.m.

A stage race is a road cycling race in which each day counts as a stage and each stage has a winner. The overall race winner is the fastest cyclist or team when the results of all the days of the race are combined.

Across the pro, elite and amateur races, more than 750 athletes from 27 countries and all 50 states are expected to participate. Spectators at the 2022 WJMSR will enjoy an expanded entertainment line-up including a wide array of vendors, food and beverage options, live bands on an outdoor stage curated by George’s Majestic Lounge, a beer garden, and Bob Roll, commentating from the finish line at the top of the Church Street hill climb.

Spectators will be able to line the race route that winds from Dickson Street to the Fayetteville square to see all the action as the racers complete multiple laps.

Equal prize money will be distributed to athletes in the overall standings. A new feature this year will award the overall pro men’s and women’s winners with gold and diamond medallions custom-made by Underwoods Fine Jewelers, a long-time, family-owned business in Fayetteville.

Complete information about the race can be found at www.joemartinstagerace.com