BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has started accepting applications for its tenth annual Open Call event.

The event gives businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to submit their products for a chance to sign a deal to get them on Walmart shelves.

“Open Call presents an incredible opportunity for small and medium businesses to grow their businesses. Entrepreneurs who earn a “golden ticket” — signifying a deal for Walmart to sell their products on its shelves or online — reach new customers, enabling them to grow,” a release from Walmart said.

Open Call is part of Walmart’s 10-year, $350 billion commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing by sourcing products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

“Through Open Call, Walmart has helped thousands of small and medium businesses thrive, with many expanding their U.S. manufacturing footprints and creating new manufacturing jobs in the communities they call home,” the release said.

Open Call will take place on October 24 and 25 this year.

Applications are open until August 18 and can be filled out here.