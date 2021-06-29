Walmart launches low-cost, private brand insulin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced the launch of the first and only private analog insulin brand on Tuesday, which the company says will offer significant cash price savings for customers without compromising on insulin quality.

According to a release from the Bentonville-based retail giant, the new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, will be available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States.

It is a rapid-acting analog insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes.

Customers will need a prescription to purchase the products, which include analog insulin vials ($72.88) and FlexPen ($85.88).

Walmart says this represents a savings of between 58 percent to 75 percent off the cash price (for those not using insurance) of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

“Simply put, this price point will revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of insulin,” Walmart said in its release on Tuesday. “We know too many people with diabetes struggle to manage their chronic condition because of its financial burden, and we’re so proud to provide a quality, affordable product for the millions who live with diabetes.”

Approximately 34.2 million adults in the United States have diabetes, including 13.5 percent of Arkansans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers