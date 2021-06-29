Walmart launches low-cost, private brand insulin

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced the launch of the first and only private analog insulin brand on Tuesday, which the company says will offer significant cash price savings for customers without compromising on insulin quality.

According to a release from the Bentonville-based retail giant, the new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, will be available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States.

We’re launching the first-ever private brand analog insulin, revolutionizing the access and affordability to diabetes care. The new offering through our ReliOn™ brand includes analog insulin vials and a package of FlexPens® with huge cash savings. https://t.co/E0TsMi7CXp pic.twitter.com/BXSiK7oUCf — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) June 29, 2021

It is a rapid-acting analog insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes.

Customers will need a prescription to purchase the products, which include analog insulin vials ($72.88) and FlexPen ($85.88).

Walmart says this represents a savings of between 58 percent to 75 percent off the cash price (for those not using insurance) of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

“Simply put, this price point will revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of insulin,” Walmart said in its release on Tuesday. “We know too many people with diabetes struggle to manage their chronic condition because of its financial burden, and we’re so proud to provide a quality, affordable product for the millions who live with diabetes.”

Approximately 34.2 million adults in the United States have diabetes, including 13.5 percent of Arkansans.