BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Walmart continues to establish itself as a destination for fashion, it announced Wednesday morning, following last year’s acquisition of Zeekit, creator of a leading dynamic virtual fitting room platform, the Bentonville-based retailer is introducing the new technology to customers.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you. With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping,” Walmart said.

The new feature will soon be available on the Walmart app and Walmart.com, starting with the “Choose My Model” experience, which allows customers the ability to select from 50 models between 5 feet two inches and 6 feet in height and sizes XS – XXXL. Customers can determine the model who best represents their height, body shape and skin tone to understand how an item will look on them.

Choose My Model is currently available on select items across Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive, elevated brands and private brands, including Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.

National brands will also be added, starting with Levi’s and Hanes, and new national brands in the coming months on Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace. If an item is part of the Zeekit experience, customers will see the prompt to select a model on the item page, according to a press release.

“Zeekit was built with a vision to provide every person the chance to see themselves in any item of clothing found online, and that is a vision we share,” the retailer said. “Our new Choose My Model capability is just the beginning. We are also working to launch a virtual try-on experience for women’s apparel, moving with speed to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers.”