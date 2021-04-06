Walmart launching in-home delivery option

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those who have been using online grocery delivery, Walmart is launching an in-home delivery option.

For a monthly rate of $20, and a one-time charge of $50, customers can now have a custom lock installed on their door or garage, and have groceries delivered inside their house.

Vice President of Walmart Inhome Whitney Pegden said, “We take that job very seriously. And so we want to make sure that we’re giving our associates the proper tools to get trained on safety, on technology, on service before they ever set foot inside your home.”

Walmart is starting testing for this program in Northwest Arkansas.

The offer comes with a 30-day free trial.

