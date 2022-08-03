BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart confirmed on August 3 that it has started laying off corporate employees.

According to a source familiar with the situation, about 200 people will be affected. All cuts are to corporate roles.

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter with Walmart Corporate Affairs and Global Communications said in a statement. “At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community.”

A Walmart spokesperson tells KNWA/FOX24 it must grow and evolve as its customers do in order to continue providing better service.

CNBC reports Walmart began to lay off corporate employees about a week after it cut its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation.