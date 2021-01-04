Walmart making plans for drone delivery hub in Pea Ridge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you live in northeast Benton County, there’s a good chance you’ll notice more air traffic in your area pretty soon.

Walmart, in partnership with Zipline International, is hoping to start using their Pea Ridge store as a drone delivery and launch hub.

The service is scheduled to launch 2021 and the retailer’s request will be heard by the city planning commission this week.

“They’ve done a lot of research. The noise levels, the flight paths, everything that needs to be paid attention to, they’ve done that. It all goes before our planning commission tomorrow night so we’ll see how that turns out,” Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

The drones can carry a package weighing up to 4 lbs across a 50-mile radius. The plan is to use those drones to deliver medical supplies around the area.