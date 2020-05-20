Walmart merges apps to offer 2-hour delivery, curbside RX pickup, contactless payment amid COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In early March, Walmart announced it will merge the Walmart Grocery and Walmart App to make it easier for customers to shop.
This move also means that customers can use in-store services like Walmart Pay, Store Maps, and Item Finder from the Walmart App.
The Walmart App experience allows customers to get access to:
- Thousands of new slots for Online Grocery pickup
- Reserve a no-contact pickup or delivery time.
- Leverage Express Delivery to have items delivered to their door in less than two hours.
- Refill prescriptions through the drive-thru, curbside pickup or mail delivery to their door
- Make touch-free payments at any Walmart register using WalmartPay from the Walmart App.
Customers can download the Walmart App from the iOS and Android app stores.