Walmart merges apps to offer 2-hour delivery, curbside RX pickup, contactless payment amid COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In early March, Walmart announced it will merge the Walmart Grocery and Walmart App to make it easier for customers to shop.

This move also means that customers can use in-store services like Walmart Pay, Store Maps, and Item Finder from the Walmart App.

The Walmart App experience allows customers to get access to:

Thousands of new slots for Online Grocery pickup

Reserve a no-contact pickup or delivery time.

Leverage Express Delivery to have items delivered to their door in less than two hours.

Refill prescriptions through the drive-thru, curbside pickup or mail delivery to their door

Make touch-free payments at any Walmart register using WalmartPay from the Walmart App.

Customers can download the Walmart App from the iOS and Android app stores.