Walmart Museum welcomes WWII veteran

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Museum welcomes a WWII veteran.

Today, as part of his No Regrets tour across the country, 101-year-old Sidney Walton, along with his son Paul, made a stop at the museum for a private tour and to meet with company leadership.

Walton started his tour to remind people of the sacrifices WWII veterans made to save the country and offer people an opportunity to meet a vet.

“We don’t want anyone to live with the regret that they never had the chance to meet a World War II veteran. So that’s why we’re going across the country right, dad? Right,” Paul and Sidney Walton said.

Walton started the tour more than two years ago and has met President Donald Trump, the Dalia Lama, and more than 30 state governors.