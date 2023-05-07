BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced in an internal memo to employees that Latriece Watkins has been named the new Chief Merchandising Officer of Walmart U.S. on Friday.

According to the memo, Watkins previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Consumables for Walmart.

“We have a rich history of strong leaders who embrace this constant change, set bold visions for our teams and best represent the humanity that is Walmart. I’ve long admired those qualities in Latriece Watkins, who I’m pleased to announce has been named Chief Merchandising Officer – Walmart U.S., effective immediately,” said Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said in the memo.

Watkins takes over for Charles Redfield, who stepped down and moved to an advisory role back in April.