BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of small and mid-size business owners attended Walmart’s largest event of the year, the 9th annual Walmart Open Call. The event lets business owners pitch their products with the potential of seeing them on Walmart shelves.

Business owners from 11,000 companies pitched their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club executives.

“Today is a potentially life-changing experience for many of these entrepreneurs some of them who come today will get a golden ticket and what a golden ticket means is we’re actually going to test their products in our stores,” said Payton McCormick Walmart senior manager.

Walmart received 13,000 product applications from 4,000 suppliers for this year’s event.

Open Call is Walmart’s largest sourcing event, according to a press release.

“The event brings shelf-ready products to shoppers across the country in-store and online,” the release states. “This year, Walmart surprised nearly 1,200 small and mid-sized business owners with an official invitation to 2022 Open Call, making it the largest group selected.”

The Open Call initiative supports Walmart’s investment in American jobs.