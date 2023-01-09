BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced plans for its first Wellness Day of the new year.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles, and more, Walmart announced.

According to a press release, Walmart Wellness Day is encouraging a healthy lifestyle by helping customers know and understand the specifics, as well as providing the tools and resources to live and maintain the lifestyle.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Wellness Day events on this date. Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access specialized services, Walmart said.

A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients. Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.