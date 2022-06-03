BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — James Corden returns to host the Walmart Shareholders event after previously hosting in 2016.

Walmart has been having its Shareholders event all week in person for the first time in two years as thousands of associates gathered in Northwest Arkansas for the event.

On Friday, the celebration event kicked off at 8 a.m. after lots of speculation on who the celebrity host would be as the company likes to keep it secret until the event begins. Through social media, it was confirmed to be Corden.

The celebration is the last of the week’s events. Also included is a surprise celebrity performance concert, which was reveled to be Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste.