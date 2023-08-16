BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announces on August 16 the retirement of the president and CEO of Walmart International, Judith McKenna.

According to a news release from the retailer, McKenna has been with the company for 27 years.

The release says Sam’s Club U.S. CEO Kath McLay will replace McKenna as the new CEO of Walmart International. Walmart U.S. COO Chirs Nicholas will become the new CEO of Sam’s Club U.S.

According to the release, McKenna started at Walmart by leading strategy, real estate, and mergers and acquisitions, and other areas for its international segment. From there, she led the Neighborhood Market business and later became chief development officer of Walmart U.S. before being promoted to COO. McKenna has been leading the international division for the past six years.