BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Wednesday morning it is introducing an additional benefit for its Walmart+ members.

Rolling on the heels of the retailer’s Paramount+ benefit announced recently, members will now have access to Walmart Rewards.

According to a press release, Walmart Rewards is a new and easy way for Walmart+ members to earn additional savings toward future purchases.

As members search for products on Walmart.com or the Walmart app, they’ll see an option to add rewards starting with hundreds items from groceries to household goods and more.

Digital rewards will go into users’ “Walmart wallet” in the app and online and use them to save on future purchases in stores and online.

This service is free and will require no additional signup besides Walmart+ or downloading a separate app. It is also available in-store as Walmart members can scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap “Use Walmart Rewards” to deduct the balance from their bill.

For more information, visit www.walmart.com/plus/benefits.