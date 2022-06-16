BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 16, Walmart announced that it is immediately issuing raises for more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians, with a scale for more frequent raises planned for the future.

According to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer, this is the “second large investment in these associates in the past year.” Today’s announcement includes three points:

Immediate pay raises: Effective this week, Walmart is raising pay for more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians, increasing their average hourly pay to more than $20 an hour.

More frequent raises: Pharmacy technicians will get more frequent, automatic pay raises as Walmart introduces a "new, progressive wage model designed to set us apart from the competition."

Free pharmacy tech certification: Certified pharmacy technicians can make $3 more per hour than their non-certified peers, so Walmart covers the costs for getting certified – from career diplomas, on-the-job training and test prep, to paying the certification exam fee.

Walmart also plans to hire an additional 5,000 pharmacy techs this year.