NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Tuesday it is bringing back “Baby Day” parking lot events to Northwest Arkansas in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.

According to a press release, these events will feature giveaways, gift bags, and appearances from some of your favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also reportedly be special deals and reduced pricing that customers can find on over a thousand baby items online this September.

Stores set to be featured in the celebration include:

Rogers: 2110 W. Walnut St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17

2110 W. Walnut St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 Rogers: 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., 2:30-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., 2:30-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 Springdale: 4870 Elm Springs Road, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18

4870 Elm Springs Road, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18 Fayetteville: 2875 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18

Multiple vendor tents and tables will be set up outside of the store. Plus, cstomers will receive free giveaway bags, while supplies last, with a selection of samples from great baby brands, and a Walmart item for babies.