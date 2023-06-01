BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. will take steps to create a more sustainable delivery for their customers by eliminating plastic among other changes.

According to a press release, the company will transition to recyclable paper mailers, right-sizing cardboard boxes, an option for customers to consolidate shipping on online orders, letting customers opt out of single-use plastic bags for online orders and using applied AI for mile reduction.

By taking these steps, Walmart will eliminate 65 million plastic bag mailers or more than 2,000 tons of plastic in the U.S. by the end of the fiscal year, the press release states.

By the end of the year, the company plans to allow customers nationwide the option to opt out of plastic bags for their online Pickup orders.

Walmart Inc. announces customers can opt-out of single-use plastic bags when ordering online Pickup orders (Walmart Inc.).

“Our commitment to regeneration is core to who we are and how we innovate at Walmart. Customers have told us how excited they are about these enhancements to make it easier for them to make more sustainable choices that support the planet and the next generation,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, of Fulfillment Network Operations, Walmart U.S.

Walmart will use “applied AI” to create a reduction in miles driven and the number of boxes used for shipping.

“To ensure that items can more sustainably travel from stores to customers’ homes, the retailer combines multiple orders on single delivery routes and delivers them using electric vans,” a press release states.

The retailer aims to have zero emissions by 2040.

“With a Walmart store located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we can make a meaningful difference for our customers by strategically using our stores and last-mile delivery network to reduce waste and emissions,” said Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president of End-to-End Delivery at Walmart U.S. “I’m proud of the efforts we’ve made and will continue to make as we keep regeneration at the forefront of delivery.”

Walmart said that these efforts are in part of the company’s commitment to prioritize social and environmental issues and make a positive difference.