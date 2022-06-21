BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced this week it will be expanding its health clinics in Arkansas with two new locations set to open by the end of July.

According to a release the two new locations will be at Store 1, located at 2110 W. Walnut St. in Rogers and Store 388, located at 2100 N 62nd St. in Fort Smith.

Walmart Health first launched in 2019 with a commitment to make “quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and affordable for customers in Arkansas communities.”

Since then, Walmart Health says it has provided a “range” of health care services for customers at transparent prices, regardless of insurance status. Services may vary by location, but include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, select specialty services, and community health.

The two locations will open with Epic electronic health records system, the most widely used and comprehensive health records system, implemented at more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics in the U.S.

Once opened, patients can begin booking appointments and find a pricing list at: www.WalmartHealth.com. Walk-ins are also accepted subject to availability.