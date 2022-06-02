BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released more information on its new Home Office campus.

Whether it’s about the construction or the new hotel, people are talking about the new Walmart Home Office.

Alan Dranow, the Senior Director for the Walmart Heritage Group said Sam Walton was always a big proponent for change. So with Mr. Walton in mind, one of the biggest changes from the previous Home Office is how it’ll include the entire community.

“It’s really important that we’re mindful of all the other development going on around us. So we’re partnering in the background and ensuring that more restaurants, more services, local vendors grow,” said Cindi Marsiglio, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Real Estate for Walmart.

Some of the vendors that’ll see this growth are those at Eighth Street Market in Bentonville, which is just down the road from where it’s being built. Including Buddy Pegs where Bike Coach Cody Whales said Walmart consistently brings in the business.

Although, what whales is most excited about is Walmart’s plans to bring the Razorback Greenway through the new campus.

“I think it’s gonna be great. I think there’s a lot of emphasis on bikes here. You know, there’s a big time push for getting more people on bikes,” said Whales.

In fact, Walmart’s plan is to have ten percent of Home Office associates bike to work by 2023.

The Razorback Greenway is just one of the ways Walmart will have the public interact with the new Home Office. It also wants to allow for third party store fronts, which Marsiglio said ties in one of Walmart’s core principles of community connectivity.

“It’s a monumental choice that the company made to keep our new Home Office here in Bentonville as opposed to what many companies do by selling to another area,” said Dranow.

Walmart said the construction process is right on track and it’s hoping to be done by 2024, so it can start moving employees there in phases by the end of 2025.

“It’s hard not to be excited for the future because it seems like it’s just the beginning,” said Whales.

Right now, the campus has some completed infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity.