BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Thursday the “One Global Walmart Academy” to give associates around the world access to a combination of digital and in-person offerings.

According to a press release, the Bentonville-based retailer wants to give its associates an opportunity for growth, whether they are starting a career, in the middle of a career, or exploring a second one.

Over the coming months, Walmart says more than 2.3 million associates will have access to the company’s job-specific retail training as well as new well-being and leadership courses designed to build and grow their careers and delight customers. The global focus builds on the $1 billion U.S. investment announced last year to provide associates with career-driven training and development over the next five years.

The release notes as Walmart is focusing on creating better customer experiences and higher associate engagement, the global Walmart Academy will “bring together all training and development programs,” such as the recently-announced College2Career program across the company to create one of the largest learning ecosystems in the world.

“We’re excited to leverage resources around the globe, as we know there are two things all associates have in common, no matter where they live: They want to delight our customers and have the opportunity to grow their careers,” said Walmart.

The release gives three areas Walmart Academy will focus on:

Developing on-the-job skills: It’s important we offer on-the-job training to ensure associates can continue to grow and be successful in the job they’re in today. For example, we hire great associates in our bakery department who want to delight our customers with their amazing cake decorating skills. Think about the types of cakes we had at birthday parties as kids versus what our kids’ cakes look like today. Trends change along with the expectations of our customers.

Growing future skills for associates: We’re preparing associates for new roles in retail. For example, just a few years ago, we didn’t have InHome Delivery specialists. As customer shopping habits evolve, this role is becoming increasingly important to our customers. Walmart Academy will train associates to build new skills and prepare them for new career opportunities.

Building leadership skills for managers: We want to build great leaders across the organization. This year, for example, more than 1,200 new store, club, and supply chain managers will participate in an in-person, immersive leadership experience. This experience will focus on growing our leaders and teaching them more about Walmart’s history and culture while giving them the opportunity to meet and learn from company leaders.

“No matter the degree associates want to obtain or skill they want to learn, we are committed to giving associates around the globe the right learning support to turn great jobs into great careers.”