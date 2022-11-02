BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the holiday shopping season approaches, Walmart is giving customers an opportunity to save on Walmart+ memberships.

From Nov. 2-3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the membership price is reduced to $49, half off its normal price. Subscribers will pay this price for six months before it returns to its everyday price.

“We are offering half off the Walmart+ membership now so that as many customers as possible can take advantage of early access to the hottest holiday deals this season,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president, and general manager of Walmart+. “This is the perfect time to sign up as customers save big on the membership and on hundreds of holiday items. Plus, signing up also includes access to the full suite of benefits for an entire year.”

Walmart+ membership will include early access to Black Friday deals with extended shopping hours for members.

