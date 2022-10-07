BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Museum is set to undergo a renovation and will move to a temporary new space at The Ledger, the retailer announced Friday.

The museum originated as a traditional visitor center when it first opened in 1990 before completing preservation work in 2011. Now, Walmart says it is taking the next steps in reinventing how people see the company’s history at the museum.

The Walmart Museum and Walton’s 5&10, Sam Walton’s second store in Bentonville, along with The Spark Cafe will begin their renovation Nov. 1. It is expected to last through spring 2024.

Walmart says it plans to make the museum more inclusive, accessible, and interactive, adding larger exhibit space, new educational spaces, and an enhanced rooftop patio.

The company says its temporary space at The Ledger will give it an opportunity to provide visitors with a “unique and curated experience.”

For more information, including directions and hours of operation at The Ledger, click here.