BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. will “remove inflation” on Thanksgiving meals this year, according to a news release.

Starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 26, Walmart will lower prices on food for the “traditional Thanksgiving meal” items such as turkey, ham stuffing and pumpkin pie will be part of the savings.

“Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we’re building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever,” said John Furner, president and chief executive officer, Walmart U.S.

Walmart says it is also offering two Thanksgiving meal options, one with ingredients for people who like to cook from scratch, and one for people who like more convenient, ready-to-bake options. People can can buy the meal baskets from the retailer’s website or app which can be delivered to them in as soon as 30 minutes and up to 90 minutes.