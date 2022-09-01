BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 31, Walmart and P&G announced a new collaboration with international recycling leader TerraCycle that invites shoppers to divert some locally unrecyclable packaging from landfills.

According to a press release from the Bentonville-based retailer, Arkansas shoppers can recycle personal care plastic packaging that is not accepted curbside. Through the Walmart US Beauty Recycling Program, consumers are invited to bring empty hair care, skincare & cosmetic packaging to participating Walmart locations to be recycled.

“Walmart and P&G are working together to strengthen recycling solutions and educate their communities about the importance of sustainability by offering convenient in-store drop-off points for haircare, skincare and cosmetic packaging,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle. “The innovative collaboration offers consumers the opportunity to divert traditionally non-recyclable beauty waste from landfills in a convenient way.”

To learn more about the Walmart US Beauty Recycling Program or to search for their nearest participating location, please visit www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/walmart-beauty-free-recycling-program.