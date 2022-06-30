BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 29, Walmart and Memomi, an augmented reality (AR) optical tech company, announced they have entered into an agreement for Walmart to acquire Memomi.

According to a press release from the Bentonville-based retailer, this “reinforces Walmart’s commitment to frictionless and omnichannel optical care.” Since 2019, Memomi has enabled digital measurements for all Walmart and Sam’s Optical customers, across more than 2,800 Walmart Vision Centers and 550 Sam’s Clubs, and powered the Optical eCommerce experience on SamsClub.com.

Acquiring Memomi is “the next step in Walmart’s journey of offering personalized, affordable access to optical care.” This acquisition furthers Walmart Health & Wellness’ strategy to deliver integrated, omnichannel healthcare, leveraging data and technology to improve engagement, health equity and outcomes.

“Customers are looking for access to care digitally, in their homes, and purchasing eyeglasses is no different,” said David Reitnauer, Vice President, Specialty Services, Walmart Health & Wellness. “This acquisition supports our Health & Wellness mission to provide accessible care to the communities we serve.”

Memomi is a leading provider of technology to enhance virtual optical try-on experiences, helping customers virtually “try on” eyewear in real-time for a seamless, easy and fun omnichannel experience.

“Walmart’s ability to roll out our virtual try-on and contact-free digital measurements service in a short period of time shows how committed Walmart is to its customers’ need for digital care in-stores and at home,” said Ofer Saban, Chief Technology Officer, Memomi. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks, and Memomi employees will join the Walmart Global Tech organization.