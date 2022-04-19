BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, April 23, Walmart will host a Walmart Wellness Day, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

According to a press release, Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event on Saturday will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is “to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.” Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.

During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.