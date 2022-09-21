MISSOURI — Walmart plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 local stores. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery, and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping (no minimum), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), and a discount on fuel.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future,” said Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Walmart U.S. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile, or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

2022 Walmart Remodels in the State of Missouri

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location: