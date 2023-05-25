ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G will return this fall, starting from September 23 – October 1, 2023, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas. The week-long schedule of community events will feature a charitable 5k race, an onsite food festival, a women’s leadership summit, a guided bike ride, and a variety of volunteer opportunities. A comprehensive schedule of events can be found here.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G continues to be so much more than a golf tournament for our region,” said Jennifer R. Jackson, Walmart Senior Vice President, Merchandising. “We are thrilled to continue to provide affordable and accessible experiences for the community to enjoy throughout #NWAChampionship Week and invite all of Northwest Arkansas and beyond to join us for what has become one of the best weeks of the year in our area.”

The BITE Experience @ the LPG

According to a press release, The BITE Experience @ the LPGA will also return to the #NWAChampionship in 2023, as the tournament’s onsite food festival. Through this signature culinary experience, spectators will have an opportunity to sample the best local restaurants the region has to offer. The BITE Experience will take place on Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1, with ticket buyers receiving access to both a golf-viewing deck and expanded courtyard space. Additionally, the BITE Experience will highlight a variety of diverse-owned restaurants and eateries through strategic partnerships with community organizations such as Black-Owned NWA and NWA Equality.

We are beyond excited for BITE NW Arkansas to return to the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. Through the platform of BITE, we have the opportunity to showcase and celebrate our diverse community while continuing our efforts to help make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live and work. Brian Williams, Procter & Gamble Vice President, Sam’s Club Team.

5k @ the LPG

The press release states that the 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy will return on Saturday, September 23 to the Walmart AMP as part of the week’s schedule of family-friendly events. Local companies are invited to participate in the corporate challenge, competing for the titles of Fittest and Fastest Office in NW Arkansas. Additional race information will be announced in the coming months, with registration slated to open in July.

According to the release, ticket sales for the #NWAChampionship, and volunteer registration, will open on Tuesday, June 6. General admission tickets will be available for $10 for daily access or $25 for weekly access to the tournament grounds, with children 17 and under receiving free admission to the event, courtesy of Nestlé. Upgraded ticket options, including the BITE Experience @ the LPGA and the Choctaw Club, will also be available for purchase.

To know more about the event, visit here.