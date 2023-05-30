NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc.’s annual Associate and Shareholders Week kicks off this week!

Northwest Arkansas will welcome thousands of Walmart employees from across the world. This year the shareholders’ meeting will be virtual at 10:30 a.m. CDT on May 31. The company will welcome shareholders on June 1, with store tours and a dinner reception in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

Throughout the week, Walmart members will visit and enjoy areas such as Bud Walton Arena, the Walmart AMP, and other areas that were built and founded by the Walton family.

To celebrate Walmart associates, a free concert for associates will feature Salt-N-Peppa and Billy Idol. Along with celebrities that will show up at the Friday Associate Celebration.