Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship kicks off tournament week with charity of donation

ROGERS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by Procter & Gamble is just days away.

To kick off tournament week, organizers partnered with Walmart and Tyson Foods to fight food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas with a massive food donation to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

“I think a lot of people are surprised when they hear about food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas,” said President and CEO Kent Eikenberry. “One in eight people in Northwest Arkansas struggle with food insecurity and many, many, many of those people are employed.”

