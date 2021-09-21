Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship practice ahead of tournament weekend

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Players hit the course to practice ahead of this weekend’s Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by Procter and Gamble.

The pro-am will take place September 22-23. The tournament is September 24-26.

The tournament also helps raise money for local charities. Over the past 15 years it has helped the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank generate more than 8.5 million meals.

“It’s just another example of the community coming together to make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live,” Eikenberry said.

700 people will volunteer to help make the tournament happen. 57 of those volunteers have volunteered every single year.

Three players have also competed every single year.

“Northwest Arkansas, since day one, has really wrapped their arms around this event, and embraced it, and made it our own,” Tournament Director Annye DeGrand said. “It’s just such a special feeling out here at the course throughout the week. The players, the volunteers. It truely wouldn’t be the same anywhere else.”

Volunteer information can be found here.