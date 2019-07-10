Walmart now delivers online orders next-day in NWA

(KNWA) — Walmart now offers free next-day delivery service for online orders to customers in the Northwest Arkansas vicinity.

Nearly 220,000 online items can be delivered to front doors the following day without membership fees.

The service is eligible for orders $35 or more.

The service may be accessed at the company’s website. Customers may select the next-day delivery service online when they proceed to checkout. Everything in their shopping cart must be eligible for the next-day service to qualify for the speedy delivery.