Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and BITE Experience @ the LPGA tickets on sale now

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are on sale now as the LPGA Tour returns to Northwest Arkansas this September at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, will feature 144 of the world’s best female golfers, competing for a $2.3 million purse across three days of tournament play.

The event, celebrating its 15th anniversary in Northwest Arkansas, runs from Tuesday, September 21, to Sunday, September 26.

Complimentary admission will be offered on Tuesday through Thursday for all attendees, and, throughout the tournament week, kids 17 & under will receive complimentary admission with a ticketed adult, as well as all military personnel, first responders and their families.

Daily tickets will run $10, and, as a special this year in honor of the 15th anniversary, weekly tickets will be priced at $15 (usually $25).

Tickets are also on sale for the BITE Experience @ the LPGA — a three-day culinary event during the tournament, September 24-26, that offers an upgraded experience for spectators.

The ticket price ($45) includes food and drink samples from four viewing decks throughout the course with six-to-eight restaurants and brands at each location.

The event benefits Brightwater Culinary School and the NWA Food Bank. Limited tickets are available, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets only.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.