Walmart NW Arkansas Championship announces dates for 2022 tournament

ROGERS, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Nasa Hataoka of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club on September 26, 2021 in Rogers, Arkansas. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G celebrated its 15th anniversary last month in Rogers, with Nasa Hataoka claiming the 2021 tournament title.

Events throughout the week included the 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy, the BITE Experience @ the LPGA and various kids programming.

On Thursday, organizers announced that the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be returning to Rogers next fall, slated for September 19-25, 2022, at Pinnacle Country Club.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is a wonderful tradition for our community, offering an affordable and accessible event for the entire region to enjoy,” said Dan Bartlett, Walmart Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

Japan’s Hataoka shot a final-round 67 to earn her fifth LPGA career title at the 2021 tournament, which took place September 20-26.

Hataoka, a two-time winner of the tournament, made a hole-in-one during her first two rounds at Pinnacle Country Club (11th and 6th holes, respectively), making her the fifth player to record two aces in an LPGA Tour event, and the first to do so since 2016.

Ticket and volunteer opportunities for the 2022 events will be announced in early 2022.

For more information, visit www.NWAChampionship.com or follow the tournament’s social media @NWAChampionship.