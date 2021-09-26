Walmart NW Arkansas Championship largest ever

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sunday was the final day of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and event coordinators are saying this was one of the most successful ones they’ve ever had

We were able to catch up with the event chairman, and he tells me this is a combination of months worth of preparation, and the result was even better than he expected.

After not being able to have spectators at the tournament last year, he says this year‘s Northwest Arkansas Championship had a record turnout.

Obviously, with a record size, crowd safety was at the forefront of everybody’s minds.

Masks were not required outside; however, they are needed anytime you find yourself indoors. They are also sanitizing high-traffic areas and encouraging social distancing whenever possible.

I asked the event chairman if it was difficult getting eventgoers to follow these guidelines.

“I think it’s going well. I’ve been in all the suites, there’s recycling going on in the suites as well, that’s new this year, it appears to me that it’s all working well,” says event chairman Jay Allen.