Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Weather the Last 12 Years

A look back at the weather at Pinnacle Country Club for the LPGA golf tournament

ROGERS, Ark. — 2019 is the 13th year for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G. If you’ve lived here over the years, you’re probably aware how the weather hasn’t been the kindest at times to the tournament. Here’s a look at the history of the LPGA event at Pinnacle Country Club over the past 12 years.

Weather from 2007 to 2013 for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G

In 2007, the weather couldn’t have been worse for the first year of the tournament. The opening round started off with showers and storms in the morning into the afternoon and caused a few lightning delays, but eventually the weather let up allowing the first round to finish with then at the time amateur and Razorback golfer Stacy Lewis in the lead.

On Saturday, the heavens opened with torrential rains starting early Saturday morning. Rain totals averaged 3 to 5 inches with a bullseye of heavy rain right over the Pinnacle Hills area. The tournament was shortened to 18 holes as most of the golf course was under water and deemed unplayable and Stacy Lewis was the unofficial winner of the first year of the tournament.

Radar loop September 7-8, 2007

Precipitation Totals Sept 8, 2007

The following year in 2008 there was heavy rain for the second round on Saturday with more course flooding, but thankfully the course handled the heavy rain and the tournament was able to finish over the 4th of July weekend.

The next few years were relatively quiet with a few rain showers on Saturday in 2009-2011.

2012 was rain free, but was perhaps the hottest tournament ever with temps near 100.

2013 was an incredible weather year with perfect conditions for the tournament.

2014 was another rainy one on Saturday with about 1 inch of rain during the midday hours. The other two days were quiet.

Observed rainfall for NWA June 28, 2014

2015 brought a little light rain on Friday, but the rest of the tournament was great.

2016 weather gave a beautiful tournament with warm highs in the upper 80s.

2017 had a little light rain on Friday, but the rest of the tournament was clear.

2018 brought some light showers on Sunday, but the rest of the tournament was nice.

This year the weather is expected to be rather hot and humid with highs near 90. With the muggy conditions, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

We can’t discount the chance of pop up storms this weekend, with perhaps the greatest chance for storms on Saturday as a slow moving low retrogrades back to the west across the area. The most likely time for storms will be Saturday early afternoon as you can see by the future radar loop.

Looping radar for Sat afternoon. Storms develop on the NW Side of that retrograding low.

We’ll keep you updated with the forecast, so keep it here with the latest weather forecast. — Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff