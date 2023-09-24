ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G sets off this week. The tournament not only brings in revenue for local businesses, but high spirits as well.

144 of the best female golfers in the world, will tee off in Northwest Arkansas in the coming days.

Dillon King is one of the owners of Wellington’s, a restaurant located at One Uptown.

“We can’t be more excited,” said King.

Wellington’s is just up the street from Pinnacle Country Club, where thousands are expected to go watch the women play.

We just opened our Roger’s location about five months ago. So we’re in the heart of the action, this year for the tournament,” said King, “This year seems like a great turnout. So we’re expecting to have a pretty good little rush, at the restaurant.”

Rachel Reece is the tournament director of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. She says more fans are expected to come this year than ever before, which likely means an increase in revenue for businesses.

“We’re expecting anywhere between 15 and 20,000 fans to come out throughout the week to the variety of different events,” said Reece.

Reece says most fans will be coming from Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri for the tournament. She says the Northwest Arkansas community plays a big role in making sure this event is a hole-in-one.

“Our shuttle vendor is a local company. Our sustainability vendor is a local company. Our signage and branding, it all comes from a local company right here in northwest Arkansas,” said Reece.

All kinds of businesses, benefit from the LPGA being in town, both on and off the golf course.

“It’s a great, great cause that they do over there. It’s a great family event. And so we’re just we’re excited to be right at the action,” said King.