Walmart NWA Championship celebrates volunteers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G teed off September 24.

This wouldn’t be possible with out the team of volunteers.

It’s the 15th anniversary of the tournament and 15 years of volunteers helping to run the show.

Jim Taylor is the volunteer chairman for the event. He says the tournament couldn’t happen without the 550 volunteers.

“They do everything from drive players to and from the airport to supplying balls on the driving range to making sure everything just runs smoothly,” Taylor said.

There are still opportunities for to sign up to volunteer for this weekend, go to the championship’s website or use the new event app.