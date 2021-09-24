Walmart NWA Championship celebrates volunteers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G teed off September 24.

This wouldn’t be possible with out the team of volunteers.

It’s the 15th anniversary of the tournament and 15 years of volunteers helping to run the show.

Jim Taylor is the volunteer chairman for the event. He says the tournament couldn’t happen without the 550 volunteers.

“They do everything from drive players to and from the airport to supplying balls on the driving range to making sure everything just runs smoothly,” Taylor said.

There are still opportunities for to sign up to volunteer for this weekend, go to the championship’s website or use the new event app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers