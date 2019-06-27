Walmart NWA Championship history continues to grow

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship has a growing history that is over a decade long.

It got its start in 2007, and the event has grown over the years to encompass so much more than just golf.

From food to a 5K, family and kid friendly events, as well as charitable giving — the tournament is now a week-long celebration featuring a variety of events and activities at affordable prices for the community, including concessions on the course.

“I know a lot of times, you go to sporting events and you expect big prices, but not here,” said Annye DeGrand, director of Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. “We really want to make it affordable and so families can come out and have a great meal while they’re watching some golf for a pretty low cost.”

Tournament officials said you can get a full meal for less than $5.

They also offer snacks and water on the course, which will cost you a buck or two.