ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tournament September 19-25.

According to a press release, volunteers will get a behind-the-scenes experience that includes tournament-branded apparel like two branded polos and a choice of a visor or hat, four weekly tickets for family and friends and complimentary breakfast and lunch during volunteer shifts.

The release says committees in need of youth volunteers include standard bearers, marshals and supply distribution.

For volunteers aged 13-18, use the code Youthsb2022 to register and receive the volunteer package at no cost.

Registration can be done here.