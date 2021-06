FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that its upcoming “Deals for Days” savings event will take place June 20-23.

According to John Engleman with the retailer, the event will offer savings similar to Black Friday on items in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion, and more.

The event will include online-only deals, special store-only savings, and rollbacks on items available in-store and online.