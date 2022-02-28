BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of Walmart employees are officially back in office for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Zoom calls and makeshift home offices are a thing of the past for the Walmart office associates at the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville. They have been working remotely since March 13, 2020.

Mark DiRienzo co-owns the Spud Doctors food truck. As a former employee of the Walmart Home Office, he knew the closer he could get his food truck to its building, the better.

He expects to get really busy each day around the time his old co-workers take their lunch break.

“Man, it’s awesome,” said DiRienzo. “It’s great to have everyone back in the office. Just to see the traffic in Bentonville filling up again is very exciting, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Also, DiRienzo’s wife currently works at the Walmart Home Office.

“She was so excited to get back in the office,” said DiRienzo. “Just getting to catch up with everyone and get back into that routine is exciting.”

It’s not just DiRienzo and his wife excited for associates to return to Walmart’s Home Office.

“This is just another checkpoint along that path to going back to normal, said Dana Schlagenhaft with Downtown Bentonville. “So we’re thrilled to see the restaurants fill up and the bars after after hours have happy hours and be filled with people.”

Local businesses and new employees, such as Matthew Johnson share the same sentiments.

“I definitely feel like we’re going back to our normal again,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to just go back to the way life was. We still kind of get the benefits of being able to be flexible with working from home if we need it.”

Even though Johnson is ready for the transition from Zoom, he said there are some negatives such as having to dress up each day or missing out on family time.