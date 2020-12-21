Walmart online orders can now be returned without leaving the house

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart customers can return items purchased online without ever leaving the house, thanks to a new partnership with FedEx announced by the retailer on Monday.

Smaller items shipped and sold by Walmart.com can be scheduled for return through Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which the company calls “an incredibly convenient way to make that unwanted gift *magically* disappear.”

Doesn’t fit? No worries! Now customers can return smaller items sold and shipped from https://t.co/vNCVmfWzVb without leaving the house with Carrier Pickup by @FedEx. Select the item, arrange a pickup time and pack it up – all without waiting in line. https://t.co/6mVHz8MTjM pic.twitter.com/BaIw7xa05t — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 21, 2020

The new return option is free and will continue after the holiday season, according to the announcement from Linne Fulcher, Vice President, Customer Strategy, Science and Journeys, Walmart U.S.

For customers who wish to return items in store, Walmart’s extended holiday return policy remains in effect. In some stores, there will be an alternate location(s) to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.

Regardless of where the item was purchased – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor, the company says customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com.