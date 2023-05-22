BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has opened its newest market fulfillment center in Bentonville, complete with grocery-picking robots.

The company says that its market fulfillment centers are small, automated warehouses at Walmart stores that are filled with thousands of frequently purchased items.

The new center is set to be high tech, with the hope of fulfilling promises regarding automation that Walmart made to investors earlier this year.

“Instead of an associate walking the store to fulfill an order from our shelves, automated bots retrieve the items from within the fulfillment center,” the company said. “The items are then brought to a picking workstation, where the order can be assembled with speed.”

The center is located at Store 100 at 406 S Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

“Walmart believes fulfillment through digitization and connecting its store and supply chain assets end to end will transform fulfillment. And along with it, customer satisfaction and associate opportunity,” the company said.

“This new order fulfillment system is truly game changing,” said Ryan Simpson, the store manager at Store 100. “Not only does it enhance the customer experience through quicker, more accurate online order fulfillment, it also provides us the runway to continue growing our business now and in the future.”

The store says that customers can expect to see the benefits of the new center immediately.