FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. has been ordered to pay over $7 million to a hand sanitizer company after a jury found in favor of the company.

K7 Design Group claims in a complaint filed on April 13, 2021, that Walmart division Sam’s Club ordered millions of dollars worth of hand sanitizer and related products in the midst of the pandemic, and then failed to honor its commitment by refusing to take delivery and pay for over $15 million worth of product.

“Once Sam’s Club realized that it had over-ordered and did not have adequate storage space, it refused to accept further deliveries and pay for a substantial portion of product orders and commitments, leaving K7 with millions of dollars worth of hand sanitizer and related product that it manufactured specifically for Sam’s Club based on Sam’s Club’s purchases,” the complaint said.

K7 called the action an “enormous miscalculation.”

This is the second lawsuit that Walmart has lost against a hand sanitizer distributor.

A Fayetteville circuit court jury ordered last month that the company needed to pay $19.3 million in a similar case.