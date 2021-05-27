Walmart partnering with schools to vaccinate adolescents

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is working with school districts to help vaccinate adolescents against COVID-19 in time for summer.

The Bentonville-based retailer says, so far, it’s worked with local school districts to coordinate vaccine clinics for kids aged 12-15 in dozens of communities throughout Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

“The clinics provide a familiar setting for adolescents to get vaccinated at their school, as well as a convenient location for parents,” wrote Del Sloneker, SVP and COO of Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness in a corporate release on Thursday.

The clinics are staffed with Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy employees, Sloneker said.

The retail giant says it’s planning to partner with more educators to bring clinics to students and their families in the coming weeks.

