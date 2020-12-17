Walmart partners with TikTok to offer in-app shopping

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will offer in-app shopping on TikTok on Friday during a company livestream featuring several of the app’s most popular creators.

The ‘Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular’ will be streamed on Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Walmart’s TikTok profile page, featuring ten TikTok creators, including Michael Le (@justmaiko), who is one of the app’s most-followed users with 43 million followers.

Viewers will be able to shop for Walmart fashion items featured in the content without ever having to leave the TikTok platform, according to the company’s corporate blog on Thursday.

We’ve shortened the distance from inspiration to purchase by making it shoppable. The TikTok community will be able to tap on a product when they see a Walmart fashion item they like during the event. This makes it easy to add the item to their cart and check out, all while doing what they love – enjoying fun content from their favorite creators. William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S.

The Bentonville-based retailer will feature its own private brands, including Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans, as well as national brands like Champion, Jordache, and Kendall + Kylie.

“It promises to be a fun and interactive event, and because it’s TikTok, we’ll have a whole bunch of creative surprises up our sleeve,” William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S. said in the post.

In September, Oracle and Walmart announced tentative approval for a deal to acquire 20% of TikTok global.