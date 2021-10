PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s new delivery program is almost ready to take-off.

The company has partnered with Zipline International to launch drone-deliveries in Northwest Arkansas.

The plan is to use the drones to deliver medical supplies around the area.

Zipline platforms have been seen in multiple cities including Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove.

Deliveries will start as soon as they get the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration.